HARTZ, William Witt, age 80, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away September 14, 2021. He is survived by two daughters, Susanne Hartz Shulleeta (Eugene) and Courtney Witt Hartz; and four grandsons, Anthony, Will, Brett and Zach; his sister, Virginia Hartz Gregory; numerous loving and supportive nieces and nephews and their children and good friends. He was raised in the Ginter Park area of Richmond. He was predeceased by his parents, Ramon and Hester Hartz; and his siblings, Anne Stuart Garnett and James L. Hartz
After Thomas Jefferson High School, Bill graduated from the University of Virginia, earning bachelor's and master's degrees. At UVA, he was active in student life, participating among other things in intramural athletics, becoming an elected officer of student government, serving as Chairman of Dormitory Counselors and writing for the Cavalier Daily newspaper. He was elected to the Raven Society, ODK leadership society and T.I.L.K.A. He continued his passion for UVA as an alumnus. Bill was an avid runner for many years.
Upon graduation from UVA, he served in the U.S. Army (Infantry) for two years of active duty, attaining the rank of Captain. He was deployed to Korea for 13 months. After military service, he had a long and successful career in the pharmaceutical industry, working in various capacities for A.H. Robins Company, where he became a vice president.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bill Hartz may be made to the American Red Cross (redcross.org
).
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.