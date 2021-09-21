HAWKES, William Horace, 74, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Welton and Rosa Hawkes; and brother, Welton "Bobo" Hawkes. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife, Bessie Hawkes; daughter, Yolanda Hawkes; sisters, Rosetta Archie (John) and Katherine Banks; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the March Chapel. Interment Manassa Hill Baptist Church Cemetery - Amelia, Va.., at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mosby Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund.