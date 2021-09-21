Menu
William Horace Hawkes
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
HAWKES, William Horace, 74, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Welton and Rosa Hawkes; and brother, Welton "Bobo" Hawkes. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife, Bessie Hawkes; daughter, Yolanda Hawkes; sisters, Rosetta Archie (John) and Katherine Banks; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the March Chapel. Interment Manassa Hill Baptist Church Cemetery - Amelia, Va.., at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mosby Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 3:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Sep
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Sep
27
Interment
1:30p.m.
Manassa Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Amelia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to you Mrs. Bessie, Yolanda and the entire Hawkes family. May you find strength during this bereavement hour. Rest In Peace, Mr Horace.
Joseph Artis
Friend
October 4, 2021
Cousin Bessie & Yolanda, Offering our heartfelt condolences and lifting you in prayer. Cousin Horace was a wonderful man and we´ll always remember his mild manner and love shown to us while attending the Giles Family Reunions. Yvette Branson & the family of Cousin Tillie
Yvette Branson
Family
September 25, 2021
Rest peacefully in the arms of the angels. "Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal".
Gwen Jackson
Family
September 21, 2021
Our Heartfelt Condolences and Thoughts for (Miss) Bessie and Family. You all are in our prayers
Darryl and Gwen Jefferson
September 21, 2021
Condolences to Mrs. Hawkes, Yolanda and the entire Hawkes family. May you find comfort in God´s word. Please know that he was loved and will be truly missed. May God continue to bless and keep each of you!
Robert and Clara Richardson,III
Friend
September 21, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Bessie, Yolanda, and the entire Hawkes family. May God bring you comfort and strength at this time of loss. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.
ETTA R. SHEPPERD
Other
September 21, 2021
