ATKINSON, William Henry, (also known as Bill and Poppy). John 19:30 "It is finished, the battle is over and Jesus is Lord." After a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, he lost his life to COVID-19 on September 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra; a daughter, Tracy (Mike) Maslyn; a son, Troy Atkinson (Deanna); five grandchildren, Andy, Sarah, Jacob Atkinson, Kevin (Lacey) and Austin Maslyn; along with two great-granddaughters, McKenzie Atkinson and Claire Maslyn; three sisters, Bernice Deane, Patricia (Johnny) Parker, Jeraldine Alley; three brothers, Grayson (Barbara), Harold (Thelma), Robert (Sharon) Atkinson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was the youngest of 15 children of R.W. and Agnes Atkinson, who predeceased him along with three sisters and five brothers. He lived a full and fun-filled life. He loved his God, family, friends and country "as best he could." He loved singing with the gospel group The Praise Singers and church choir for years. He enjoyed playing golf, "never too hot to play." He went on numerous mission trips, and worked with Mississippi Nail Benders as long as he was able. Because of his love for old folks, children and driving, he enjoyed driving a tour bus after he retired from A. H. Robins. He was generous to a fault and will be remembered for his quick wit which he kept to the end. Thanks to the many people who helped in his journey with Alzheimer's, especially the Discovery Village staff for their care in the last couple of years. The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, in Locust Grove Family Cemetery, 1796 Atkinson Road, Mineral, Va. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Salem Baptist Church Building Fund, 465 Broad Street Road, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103 or the Alzheimer's Association
. Please be safe and wear your masks!