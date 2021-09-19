Menu
William Christopher Hinckle
HINCKLE, William Christopher, 82, of Burlington, passed away at AuthoraCare Collective Hospice Home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

A native of Richmond, Va. and a longtime resident of New Bern, N.C., he was the son of Garnet Winfree Hinckle and Muriel Kinker Hinckle, both deceased. He was a caretaker at a private estate.

Survivors include nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Henry and Arthur Hinckle.

A graveside service will be conducted 12 noon on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Maury Cemetery, Richmond, Va.

Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington.

Condolences may be offered online at www.richandthompson.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Maury Cemetery
Richmond, VA
