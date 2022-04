HINCKLE, William Christopher, 82, of Burlington, passed away at AuthoraCare Collective Hospice Home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.A native of Richmond, Va. and a longtime resident of New Bern, N.C., he was the son of Garnet Winfree Hinckle and Muriel Kinker Hinckle, both deceased. He was a caretaker at a private estate.Survivors include nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Henry and Arthur Hinckle.A graveside service will be conducted 12 noon on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Maury Cemetery, Richmond, Va.Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington.Condolences may be offered online at www.richandthompson.com