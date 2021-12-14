Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
William Isenberg
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
ISENBERG, LTC (U.S. Army, Ret.) William Clarence, 85, passed away December 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph M. and Elizabeth Jane Isenberg. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pat Isenberg; three children, Mark Isenberg (Nancy), Debbie Luthy (Doug) and Kim Berkley (Doug); five grandchildren, Christina Harding (Matthew), Phil O'Bryan, Frankie O'Bryan, Savannah Isenberg (Ian) and Tori Isenberg. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, having worked as a law enforcement officer, foreign area officer and a parachutist. He went on to own and operate a local security company. He was a long-time member of the Conclave of Richmond Pipe Smokers (CORPS). Bill was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather. His service, to be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Chesterfield, will be announced in January. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church, www.stdavidsrva.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sympathy to all the family.
Michael Feldman
Friend
January 2, 2022
Boss-you will live forever in our memories. Who ever thought when we first met 45 years ago in Oakland Army Base that our families would continue to be family all these years later. A great uncle (and great Aunt Pat too) to our now young adults. You taught me so much as a new Military Police Officer and have been a cherished member of our family since. Our love and sympathy to all the family. You are already missed! Love, Barbara & Tom
Barbara & Tom Curtis
Work
December 14, 2021
Prayers to the family from the three Biggs girls. Bill was a good neighbor to our parents for years. You all are in our prayers.
Sharon Biggs Hoyle
December 14, 2021
