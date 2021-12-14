ISENBERG, LTC (U.S. Army, Ret.) William Clarence, 85, passed away December 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph M. and Elizabeth Jane Isenberg. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pat Isenberg; three children, Mark Isenberg (Nancy), Debbie Luthy (Doug) and Kim Berkley (Doug); five grandchildren, Christina Harding (Matthew), Phil O'Bryan, Frankie O'Bryan, Savannah Isenberg (Ian) and Tori Isenberg. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, having worked as a law enforcement officer, foreign area officer and a parachutist. He went on to own and operate a local security company. He was a long-time member of the Conclave of Richmond Pipe Smokers (CORPS). Bill was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather. His service, to be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Chesterfield, will be announced in January. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church, www.stdavidsrva.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.