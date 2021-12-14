Boss-you will live forever in our memories. Who ever thought when we first met 45 years ago in Oakland Army Base that our families would continue to be family all these years later. A great uncle (and great Aunt Pat too) to our now young adults. You taught me so much as a new Military Police Officer and have been a cherished member of our family since. Our love and sympathy to all the family. You are already missed! Love, Barbara & Tom

