JEFFERSON, William E., departed this life on December 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Boone; and brother, Amos Malone. He is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Nadine; his son, Cayce Jefferson; his mother, Lula Allen; two brothers, Randolph Jefferson (Priscilla) and Frankie Bullock (Edith); four sisters-in-law, Ann Malone, Jennifer Reed, Veronica Blount, Vanessa Blount; brother in-law, John Roy (Tammy); a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A private cremation service will be held by Affinity Funeral Service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.