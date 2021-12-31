Menu
William E. Jefferson
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
JEFFERSON, William E., departed this life on December 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Boone; and brother, Amos Malone. He is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Nadine; his son, Cayce Jefferson; his mother, Lula Allen; two brothers, Randolph Jefferson (Priscilla) and Frankie Bullock (Edith); four sisters-in-law, Ann Malone, Jennifer Reed, Veronica Blount, Vanessa Blount; brother in-law, John Roy (Tammy); a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A private cremation service will be held by Affinity Funeral Service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
