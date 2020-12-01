MCCLINTOCK, William Joe, It is with great sorrow that the family of William J. McClintock, 73, announce his passing on November 23, 2020. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Ruth McClintock; his daughters, Kathryn L. Gomes and Emily M. Holby; adored grandchild, Charlotte; and his precious kitten, Cinnamon Bun (CB). Born July 10, 1947, he was the eldest son of Margie and William McClintock of Greensburg, Ky. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served for four years before meeting Ruth and moving to upstate New York. Escaping the long, cold winters, his job with International took Bill and Ruth to Midlothian, Va. in April of 1982. A skilled salesman, often making lifelong friends out of his clients, and true subject matter expert, Bill worked for International selling trucks for over 40 years. In Midlothian, Bill was a prominent member and former Commodore of the Greater Richmond Sailing Association and at times, an avid tennis player, mountain biker and golfer. He also embraced his daughters' activities, teaching Emily moves on the basketball court and sparking Kate's lifelong passion for sailing. Moving to Victoria, Va. in 2019, Bill felt at home and happier than ever. Embracing retired life in rural Virginia, he took up new hobbies such as metal detecting and becoming the proud father of a newborn litter of kittens. He also rediscovered and embraced old hobbies such as fishing and, of course, cruising on his motorcycle. A skilled artist, Bill spent much of his time building models, particularly those of Navy aircrafts and carriers. It is impossible to remember Bill without mentioning his sense of humor. If you knew Bill, then you knew he was preceded in death by his sister, Gladys on the alligator farm in Kentucky and he was also a renowned member of the 1998 uphill bobsled team. He lived to make people laugh and his stories will continue to make us laugh for years to come. While his 2020 Christmas list included: "A small pony, any color as long as it's dappled; shop early for best selections," we prefer you skip the pony and the memorial flowers, instead grab breakfast with a friend and share your favorite memories of Bill or make a donation to the American Diabetes Association
. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private service for immediate family only.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.