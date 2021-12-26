JOHNSON, The Rev. William "Pegram", III, 82, of Richmond, Va., died and stepped on board the "Old Ship of Zion" on November 25, 2021. Pegram was born in Petersburg, Va., on July 5, 1939. Immediate survivors include his son, Matthew Ransom Johnson (Katharina); granddaughters, Elli Mariah Johnson and Clara Elisabeth Johnson; brother, Robert Webb Johnson (Karen); sister, Helen Kevan Johnson (Michael Perlstein); and niece, Sarah Michael Johnson; plus innumerable Virginia cousins.



After graduating from the College of William and Mary in 1960, Pegram taught for two years in Hong Kong. He then returned to the United States and earned an M.Div. at the Virginia Theological Seminary (Episcopal), followed by an St.M. at Sewanee. Although for the next several years he worked in churches, Pegram soon returned to schools, first as a teacher then as a student (earning his Ph.D. from Emory University in Atlanta).



Pegram considered the next 20 years, when he worked at St. John's Parish in Accokeek, Md., to be the most important of his career. For the first eight of those years, he was headmaster of the parish's alternative school, Canterbury, followed by 12 years as the parish's priest. While at St. John's, he was appointed to several committees in the Diocese of Washington, where he helped remove gender and sexuality requirements to be ordained bishop, priest, or deacon and was instrumental in the election of Jane Holmes Dixon, the third female bishop in the Anglican Communion.



In retirement, Pegram continued to be both a teacher (helping first grade students in inner city Richmond schools learn to read) and a parish priest (serving as Interim Rector of All Faith, Charlotte Hall, Md., and Priest-in-Charge at St. Asaph's, Bowling Green, Va).



Pegram's affiliations included the St. Andrew's Society, the Jamestowne Society and the Epes Society. In addition, ever the scholar-priest, he received fellowships from the University of Virginia, the University of the South, the Virginia Theological Seminary, the College of Preachers at the Washington National Cathedral and the Virginia Historical Society. These opportunities for research led to The Roads From Bethlehem: Christmas Literature Ancient & Modern, which he co-edited, as well as a number of articles and lectures on early thoroughbred horse racing. Pegram was also responsible for historic markers at several important sites in Virginia African-American history.



While his life was full of interests and accomplishments, he also faced a number of difficulties, especially those stemming from his bi-polar disorder, but he never lost his incisive wit (which could both amuse and anger, sometimes simultaneously).



A Burial (Memorial) Eucharist is scheduled for 2 p.m. on January 2, 2022, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 815 E. Grace St. in Richmond, with a reception following the service. Please no flowers; instead, memorial gifts may be made to Episcopal Relief and Development, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield, Va. 22116, or the Virginia Historical Society, P.O. Box 7311, Richmond, Va. 23221. Arrangements are being handled by Richmond Cremation.



