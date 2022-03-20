JONES, Mr. William Ernest, Jr., "Ernie," age 88, of Amelia, passed from this life on March 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Alan Jones; his parents, William Sr. and Myrtle Johnson Jones; and sister, Sadie Hines. He is survived by his wife, Cecile; his son, Mark (Kim); brothers, Carroll Jones and Thomas Jones; grandchildren, Steven Jones, Christopher (Heather) Jones and Lucas Jones; and great-grandson, Chase Jones. Ernie retired from Va. Power after over 25 years and is a U.S. Army Veteran. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia with inurnment in the Va. Veterans Cemetery at 3 p.m. with military honors. The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.