Richmond Times-Dispatch
William Ernest Jones Jr.
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA
JONES, Mr. William Ernest, Jr., "Ernie," age 88, of Amelia, passed from this life on March 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Alan Jones; his parents, William Sr. and Myrtle Johnson Jones; and sister, Sadie Hines. He is survived by his wife, Cecile; his son, Mark (Kim); brothers, Carroll Jones and Thomas Jones; grandchildren, Steven Jones, Christopher (Heather) Jones and Lucas Jones; and great-grandson, Chase Jones. Ernie retired from Va. Power after over 25 years and is a U.S. Army Veteran. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia with inurnment in the Va. Veterans Cemetery at 3 p.m. with military honors. The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street P.O. Box 758, Amelia, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street P.O. Box 758, Amelia, VA
Mar
23
Inurnment
3:00p.m.
Va. Veterans Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
