Bill was a gentleman and a scholar. Some of us aging philosophers won't ever forget his alarmingly sharp mind (always shared in kindness, even when bringing ruin to some belief we hadn't handled to his standards), and in my case there was ever so much else that mattered less but will always come to mind -- his great deep voice, his envious mustache, his good sense of humor, his readiness to talk about Mimi. I shall always cherish one memorable day when Bill and I found ourselves heading the same way, and walked what must have been 25 miles together (where this out-of-the-way place was, I can't any longer reconstruct), talking about everything under the sun -- from God (of course) to cooking to human freedom (of course) to our wives to Jonathan Edwards (of course) to the value of being outdoors. // My sincere condolences to Mimi and the family. Bill was a jewel here below, and heaven is brighter today. I can't wait to see him again. -- Jan Cover, West Lafayette IN / Purdue University

Jan Cover Friend November 7, 2020