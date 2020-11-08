WAINWRIGHT, William "Bill" Judson, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020, at his residence at Eastcastle place. Bill was born in Kokomo, Ind., on February 14, 1935. He spent most of his childhood in Connersville, Ind., followed by Kirkwood, Mo.
He received his B.A. from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and from there he went on to earn his Ph.D. at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. During that time, Bill married Eleanor "Mimi" (nee Skinner) on June 28, 1958 with whom he was happily married for over 60 years until his passing.
Bill's early years of teaching were at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. as well as the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. In 1968 he accepted a position in the Philosophy Department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he remained until his retirement.
Over the years Bill published numerous articles as well as 13 books including Reason and the Heart, one of his most celebrated publications and Monotheism and the Hope in God, published in 2020. He had a great influence in the field of ethics and philosophy of religion with a keen interest in 17th and 18th century theology (especially Jonathan Edwards).
During Bill's tenure at UWM he was named a distinguished professor. After his retirement he was the recipient of the Ernest Spaights Plaza Award which is the highest honor the University bestows on any member of its community for having made significant and lasting contributions to UWM. In addition to his long career, Bill was a huge supporter of the arts, a world traveler and a generous contributor to social concerns (Sojourner Truth House, Hunger Task Force and Planned Parenthood to name a few). He was also an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church since 1968.
In addition to his wife, Eleanor; Bill is survived by his brother, Alan; daughters, Rebecca Wainwright and Sarah (Steve) Nivaud; and grandchildren, Chantal (Seth) Karl and Nicholas (Alexis) Nivaud.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sojourner Family Peace Center—Milwaukee and/or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church (Downer Avenue).
A private family service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be planned in the spring. Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, Wis., is assisting the family, (414) 962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.