William Warren Kersey Jr.
KERSEY, William Warren, Jr., 64, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Warren Kersey and Minnie "Sue" Fullwood. He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Brian Kersey; son, Mario Kersey; and daughters, Keyana Kersey and Shea Kersey. TSgt. Kersey served his country in the Air National Guard for 21 years, until he was honorably discharged June 9, 1996. He went on to serve in various security and support capacities throughout the city, most often at the Richmond Coliseum, Brown's Island and VCU. A private graveside service will be conducted on March 15, at Riverview Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2021.
To Shea, Mario ,& keyana you have my deepest sympathy in the past of your father.He will surely be missed.
Mrs. Linda Valentine & Family
March 17, 2021
My prayers of condolence for the family of TSgt. Kersey. A really decent and kind brother.
Reggie Patterson
March 15, 2021
Special memories of your father will always live in u heart may u find strength &comfort peace knowing will awaysbe part of u forever. Warren G miss u love u talks over years learned a lot. God's have his child now u will be trutly miss my love.
Valerie p. Fowler. Davis
March 14, 2021
Sorry to see that Warren passed away. We worked together in Vehicle Maintenance for many years Sandston and many summer camps in Savannah, GA. RIP Jr and prayers for your love ones!!
Steve Brushwood
March 14, 2021
I work with Warren at the Air National Guard his entire career. A good man, that will be missed by all.
John Ronald Glenn CMS,
March 14, 2021
You will be missed, Mr. Warren. You were such a wonderful person and I´m sorry I didn´t see you recently. Sleep Peacefully
Rochella Woodson
March 13, 2021
