KERSEY, William Warren, Jr., 64, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Warren Kersey and Minnie "Sue" Fullwood. He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Brian Kersey; son, Mario Kersey; and daughters, Keyana Kersey and Shea Kersey. TSgt. Kersey served his country in the Air National Guard for 21 years, until he was honorably discharged June 9, 1996. He went on to serve in various security and support capacities throughout the city, most often at the Richmond Coliseum, Brown's Island and VCU. A private graveside service will be conducted on March 15, at Riverview Cemetery.