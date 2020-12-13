Menu
William R. "Bill" Kester
KESTER, Lt. Col. William "Bill" R., U.S. Army Ret., 87, of Glen Allen, passed away on December 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald D. Kester and Mildred A. Wiersema; son, Phillip Kester; brother, Richard Kester; first wife, Janet Kugler. He is survived by his wife of 53 1/2 years, Diane E. Kester; children, Kathy Chlebik (Michael); Jamie Kester (Amanda); grandchildren, Keith, Kris, Kristen, Ashley, Haley, Nick; great-grandchildren, Abel, William, Vivian; and loving nieces and nephews. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Pontiac High School, Pontiac, Mich., in 1952. He earned a B.S. from Michigan State in 1956. After completing college and ROTC program, he was commissioned an officer into U. S. Army Transportation Corp. He was classified an Army Aviator and Aviation Maintenance Officer. He earned a M.S. from the University of Tennessee. He retired after 22 years of service. He served in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. His awards include Master Aviator, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Air Medal with 10 Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Gallery Cross w/Palm. After retiring in 1979, he worked in Social Services and DIT in the City of Richmond, retiring in June, 1997. He was a member of MOAA, TROA, Vietnam Helicopter Pilot Ass., Lifetime Mason Pontiac Lodge No. 22 and American Legion. A private visitation will be held at Bliley's – Staples Mill on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society or Massey Cancer Center.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
Diane, so sorry to see Bill´s obituary today. I´ve often thought of the times Kelly and I would go for our afternoon walks and end up at your house for a drink with you and Bill. HUGS AND PRAYERS
Jean Bazemore
December 14, 2020
