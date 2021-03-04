Dearest Kincaid Family: The Tshibakas are grieving with you the passing of a wonderful man of God. I remember the couple of times I met your father -- he was so kind, gracious, and humble. May you take comfort in the knowledge that he is with his Heavenly Father and more alive than he ever was here on earth. This man who loved adventure is on the greatest adventure of all. And one that he will get to enjoy for all of eternity because the magnificent journeys of discovery and exploration ahead of him will never end -- the most glorious of which doubtless will be to experience the true fullness of "how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge." I will be forever grateful to your Dad and Mom for the gifts you are to me and to this world. Love you all!

Niki Tshibaka March 6, 2021