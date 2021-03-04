Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Watkins Kincaid
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
KINCAID, William Watkins, 76, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Benjamin Kincaid; mother, Virginia Watkins Kincaid; and wife, Anne Booker Kincaid. He is survived by his children, Carter Kincaid Tinsley (Stuart), W. Chewning Kincaid (Jeannie), William Benjamin Kincaid (Amber), Kennon Watkins Kincaid (Lauren) and Wren Perrin Kincaid (Forest); grandchildren, Ethan and Wyatt Tinsley, Macy, Carter, Calder, Miles, Adelaide and Arden Kincaid; and sister, Elizabeth W. Myers (Dickie). Bill will be remembered as a mountain of a man, with a sharp mind and big smile. He was quick to laugh and full of grace. Bill loved his wife, Anne, dearly and they are finally together again. His legacy will be the lives and good deeds of his five children and grandchildren. A private family service will be held and can be viewed online at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Fix Ministry, thefixministry.org, or Branch's Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, branchs.org.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Service
2:00p.m.
A private family service will be held and can be viewed online
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Bill - A long while since we were Co-Captians of the Midlothian Football Team. I was so sorry to learn that you were a Covid victim. I hoped that you would survive, but it wasn't to be. God Rest.
David Richardson
March 27, 2021
George and I were saddened to learn of Bill's passing but know he is restored to his gregarious self in the presence of his Lord and united once again with Anne. He share not be forgotten by those who loved him and the many whose lives he impacted. RIP dear friend, Love Becky and George
Becky Norton Dunlop
March 9, 2021
Dearest Kincaid Family: The Tshibakas are grieving with you the passing of a wonderful man of God. I remember the couple of times I met your father -- he was so kind, gracious, and humble. May you take comfort in the knowledge that he is with his Heavenly Father and more alive than he ever was here on earth. This man who loved adventure is on the greatest adventure of all. And one that he will get to enjoy for all of eternity because the magnificent journeys of discovery and exploration ahead of him will never end -- the most glorious of which doubtless will be to experience the true fullness of "how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge." I will be forever grateful to your Dad and Mom for the gifts you are to me and to this world. Love you all!
Niki Tshibaka
March 6, 2021
We send our deepest sympathies for the loss of your father. We are thinking of you during this difficult time.
Al and Sue Utesch
March 6, 2021
Susan and I send our deepest cndolences to the whole extended Bill Kincaid family. Bill Kincaid was a truly loyal, steady friend and ally to me since the days in was a Delegate and through my service and campaigns for Governor and US Senate. Bill was respected by everyone as a caring, conscientious gentleman who helped thousands of people. Please take comfort in knowing that the blood and spirit of your father and mother live on in the several generations of the Kincaid family. The rest of us will forever grateful to have had Bill as a longtime A Teammate. Stay active and strong for Freedom! George Allen
George Allen
March 5, 2021
May God bless you and give you strength. May He comfort you and give you peace.
Jerry And Josette Coleman
March 5, 2021
So sad to hear of Bill's passing. He was such a sweet man, and a person of great character and values. When times were hard, he had no excuses. He buckled down and worked harder. A great example to his family and friends. He will be missed.
Rosanna Bencoach
March 5, 2021
Bill, you fought the good fight, and now you get to rest. Your children will always be a lovely testimony to you. Thanks for the fun memories. I will miss you.
Liz Bagley
March 4, 2021
To the Kincaid Family: Bill and Anne were indeed very special people that God used in so many ways. I remember making phone calls from their office in the Logos bookstore on behalf of Pat Robertson, who was running for President in 1988 (it dates all of us)! Together they worked tirelessly for the unborn, for which I am most grateful. I send my prayers and sympathy for the passing of Bill, but knowing where he is, I am glad for the reunion your parents are having with Jesus! May the Lord provide strength and comfort in the days ahead.
Olga Skorackyj
March 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results