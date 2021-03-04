KINCAID, William Watkins, 76, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Benjamin Kincaid; mother, Virginia Watkins Kincaid; and wife, Anne Booker Kincaid. He is survived by his children, Carter Kincaid Tinsley (Stuart), W. Chewning Kincaid (Jeannie), William Benjamin Kincaid (Amber), Kennon Watkins Kincaid (Lauren) and Wren Perrin Kincaid (Forest); grandchildren, Ethan and Wyatt Tinsley, Macy, Carter, Calder, Miles, Adelaide and Arden Kincaid; and sister, Elizabeth W. Myers (Dickie). Bill will be remembered as a mountain of a man, with a sharp mind and big smile. He was quick to laugh and full of grace. Bill loved his wife, Anne, dearly and they are finally together again. His legacy will be the lives and good deeds of his five children and grandchildren. A private family service will be held and can be viewed online at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Fix Ministry, thefixministry.org
, or Branch's Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, branchs.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.