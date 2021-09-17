KNIGHT, William Douglas "Doug", age 63, of Henrico County, Va., was called to eternal rest and peace on September 10, 2021. Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas H. Knight Sr. and Anne D. Knight; uncles, Thomas H. Knight Jr. and Timothy K. Hill; aunt, Theresa Knight. He is survived by his daughter, Leticia Hubbard; grandson, Marley Boyd; mother, Ann Knight-Champion; sister, Shellie Knight; brothers, Zachary Knight (Bridgitt), John Knight (Kalisha); great-aunt, Thelma Chavis; six aunts, two uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Remains rest at Wilson and Associates, 5800 Nine Mile Road, where Mr. Knight can be viewed Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m., September 19, 2021. Funeral service will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. Mask required.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2021.