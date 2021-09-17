KNIGHT, William Douglas "Doug", age 63, of Henrico County, Va., was called to eternal rest and peace on September 10, 2021. Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas H. Knight Sr. and Anne D. Knight; uncles, Thomas H. Knight Jr. and Timothy K. Hill; aunt, Theresa Knight. He is survived by his daughter, Leticia Hubbard; grandson, Marley Boyd; mother, Ann Knight-Champion; sister, Shellie Knight; brothers, Zachary Knight (Bridgitt), John Knight (Kalisha); great-aunt, Thelma Chavis; six aunts, two uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Remains rest at Wilson and Associates, 5800 Nine Mile Road, where Mr. Knight can be viewed Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m., September 19, 2021. Funeral service will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home at 12:45 p.m. Mask required.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2021.
Dear Mrs. Ann and Family,
We were saddened to hear about the loss of Doug, our prayers are with you and your family. May GOD comfort you now and the days to come.
Helen, John and Stephanie Bledsoe
September 18, 2021
Our deepest sympathy!
The Smiths
Friend
September 18, 2021
Sending warm thoughts, and our deepest sympathy, in these trying times!
The Smith Family
Friend
September 18, 2021
To Zack, Shellie & the Knight family, We were sadden to hear of the passing of Doug. Although it's difficult today to see beyond this sad time my family & I hope you find some comfort in all the joyful memories you shared with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you & your family through the days that come & go. In heartfelt understanding this comes to bring a Sympathy far deeper than mere words can say.