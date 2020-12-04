LYNCH, William L., 85, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life November 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Moses N. Lynch; mother, Lizzie Ella Lynch; and brother, Claude M. Lynch. He is survived by his wife, Elouise B. Lynch; children, William L. Lynch Jr. (Linda); Antonio E. Lynch (Sun), Edwin T. Lynch (Rochelle), Patrice Thomas, Janice M. Watlington (Ron), Princess Bady and Precious Mayo (Jerry); siblings, Pastor Dorothy Hughes, Grady N. and Moses J. Lynch (Willie Mae); 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



A viewing will be held 12 to 6 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Crawley's Funeral Home, 3810 Meadowbridge Road.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.