MATTHEWS, William "Buddy" L., III, Buddy, a beloved child of God, rejoined his Father on Friday, November 20, 2020. A longtime resident of Williamsburg, Va., Buddy was a native of Richmond, where he was a 1960 graduate of Old John Marshall High School as a member of Cadet Corps Company C. He graduated from Old Dominion University and Cape Fear Technical Institute, and retired after 37 years of service in the Oceanography and Computer Science departments at V.I.M.S.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Linda Camp Matthews; his five children, Michelle M. Stith (the light of his life from his marriage to Carrie West), Kacey Camp, Sharon Camp Hilsabeck, Angie Camp Rouse, James W.H. Camp; his eight grandchildren, Brady, Ian, Winston, Brooks, Corynn, Jacob, Sofia and James; and his siblings, Jimmy Matthews, Mary Fran Bates and Sally Ann Condrey.
A graveside service will be held at Hickory Neck Episcopal Church at a later date. To honor his memory, donations may be made to Hickory Neck Episcopal Church, SparrowMissions.com
or the charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.