SMITH, William "Bill" L., 67, of Wake, Va., passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sally Smith. He is survived by his sisters, Susan Lovell, Karen Mazza (Vince), Janet Arnett (Rick) and Debbie Langford (Stanley). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Chad, Vicky, Christy, Charlie, Aaron, Kelly, Courtney and Nicole. He loved them all like his own children. Bill also treasured the time that he spent with his godson, Tristan. Bill graduated from J.R. Tucker High School and attended Virginia Tech. In the past few years, Bill had retired from his job at Smith Iron and Metal and was enjoying all things "Rivah"; as well as being an avid Hokie and Vikings fan. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va., with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Healthy Harvest Food Bank, P.O. Box 735, Warsaw, Va. 22572, www.hhfb.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.