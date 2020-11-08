Menu
William L. Talbott
TALBOTT, William L., 93, of N. Chesterfield, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Hazelene Talbott; daughters, Sande Allison, Andrea Talbott and Grenay Artina Talbott; sisters, Josephine Rowan of Owensboro, Ky. and Sallene A. Lockett of Berkeley, Mo.; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. William was preceded in death by his parents, Grant Gillard Talbott Sr. and Gertrude Virginia Talbott; and daughter, Wanda Jean Michaux. William was a retired U.S. Army SFC with 28 years of service, including WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War. He also retired from the city of Richmond as an Assistant Superintendent for Parks and Recreation. His Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, dav.org.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
November 8, 2020