BAKER, William Lefferts, Jr., 88, of Chester, Va., passed on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Richmond, Va., to William Lefferts Baker Sr. and Ora Lee Melton. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Ruth Baker; son, Michael (Jessica) Wilson Wilmer; daughter, Jennifer (Christopher) Lee Ferguson; grandsons, Brandon William Wilmer and Logan Patrick Wilmer; and granddaughter, Rosalee Autumn Ferguson. A lifelong resident of Virginia, Billy enjoyed all the state had to offer. An avid fisherman for over 40 years, he enjoyed vacations to the Blue Ridge Mountains and his home centered in the woods. He loved his home, friends and his family. He loved nothing more than sitting around his fire pit with good friends, his family and a bottle of wine. A husband, father and grandfather that will be forever remembered and loved. A celebration of Billy's life will be held at his home once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in his name to the Chesterfield Police Foundation, https://chesterfield policefoundation.org/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.