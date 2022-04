LEWIS, William L. "Snooks", 74, of Petersburg, Va., departed this life March 14, 2021, leaving a host of family and friends. A viewing will be held 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021.