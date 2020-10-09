Menu
William Louis Bridgforth Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
BRIDGFORTH, William Louis Jr., 73, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on October 7, 2020. He was born November 6, 1947, in Richmond, Va., to the late W. Louis and Myrtle Hart Bridgforth. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol Mitchell Bridgforth; son, William "Will" III (Jenny) of Kitty Hawk, N.C.; son, John T. (Crystal) of Midlothian; sister, Deborah Bridgforth; and nieces, Shanna Orr (Chris) and Katrina Buyalos (Philip). Bill was a 1966 graduate of Prince Edward Academy and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech). He began his long career in construction working for Ryan Homes in Richmond then returned to Farmville to work with his dad at Bridgforth Construction. In 1986, he began working for Chesterfield County Public Schools as a construction manager and moved up to Director of New Construction. When he retired he had supervised the construction of 22 new schools, six remodeling and 37 additions. Bill enjoyed fishing, football and golf, but mostly spending time with his wife, family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Farmville, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 1622 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct, Farmville, VA 23901
Oct
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct, Farmville, VA 23901
Funeral services provided by:
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
