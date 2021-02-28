LYNCH, William Allen "Will" Jr., 49, of Richmond, died peacefully and unexpectedly on February 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Deane, Laverne and Irma Lynch. He is survived by his wife of almost 27 years, Melissa; three daughters, Austin, Ashley and Arryn; his father, William "Bill" Lynch (Vickie); his mother, Carole (Norris); mother-in-law, Sue Wyatt; aunt, Mary Anne Deane (John); his sisters, Shannon Shaw (Bill) and Shellee Mildrum (Jim); nephews, Connor and Parker; nieces, Emily and Carley; and stepsiblings. He was a proud employee at VSC Fire & Security as Department Supervisor since 2014. Will was born and raised in Richmond and graduated from Mills E. Godwin High School. He always said his greatest accomplishments were his girls. Memorial celebration for Will is being held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, 5 p.m., Hope Church. Due to attendance limitations, the service will be livestreamed – the link is hopechurchrva.com/live
. If you would like to attend in person, please contact a family member for registration. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.