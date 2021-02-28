Menu
William Allen "Will" Lynch Jr.
ABOUT
Mills E. Godwin High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
LYNCH, William Allen "Will" Jr., 49, of Richmond, died peacefully and unexpectedly on February 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Deane, Laverne and Irma Lynch. He is survived by his wife of almost 27 years, Melissa; three daughters, Austin, Ashley and Arryn; his father, William "Bill" Lynch (Vickie); his mother, Carole (Norris); mother-in-law, Sue Wyatt; aunt, Mary Anne Deane (John); his sisters, Shannon Shaw (Bill) and Shellee Mildrum (Jim); nephews, Connor and Parker; nieces, Emily and Carley; and stepsiblings. He was a proud employee at VSC Fire & Security as Department Supervisor since 2014. Will was born and raised in Richmond and graduated from Mills E. Godwin High School. He always said his greatest accomplishments were his girls. Memorial celebration for Will is being held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, 5 p.m., Hope Church. Due to attendance limitations, the service will be livestreamed – the link is hopechurchrva.com/live. If you would like to attend in person, please contact a family member for registration. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Hope Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our heart felt sympathy for your family's devastating loss. We have great memories of Will at many of Jim and Shellee Mildrum's events. Prayers for peace and healing.
Mac and Janice McGarity
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You and your girls are in our thoughts and prayers.
Wendy Jones
March 4, 2021
I pray God will cover you, Melissa and your daughters, as well as the rest of the family, with His peace and comfort during the days and weeks ahead. Will was a great guy to work with!
Mark Duffer
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy
Chuck Shriner
March 1, 2021
It was a pleasure working with a such a wonderful person. R.I.P. William you will be missed.
Susie Williams
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your lost. He was not only our Co-Worker he was our friend. He will be greatly missed.
Eric Altland
February 28, 2021
Melissa and girls, I'm so sorry for the loss of such a great husband and father. I'm praying for your family at this most devastating time.
Katie Nealon
February 28, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Melissa. You and the girls are in my thoughts and prayer.
Marnie Triscari
February 28, 2021
