MANTLO, William "Bill", 68, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Douglas Mantlo Sr. and Dorothy "Dolly" Mantlo. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Gayla Hubbard Mantlo; two sons, Christopher Mantlo (Ashley) and Keith Mantlo; his daughter, Megan Mantlo; brother, James Douglas Mantlo Jr. (Thelma); several nieces and nephews and many beloved friends. Bill was a lifelong member of Black Creek Baptist Church, where he proudly served as a coach for the men's softball team for many years, as well as youth and RA director. He was a master electrician for the Local 666 and retired from Philip Morris after 25 years of service. Bill's true calling in life was as a loving and devoted husband and father. Each family occasion always became a cherished memory he held close to his heart. He was a man of faith, loyalty and love and he will be truly missed. The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Bill to Black Creek Baptist Church.