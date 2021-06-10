Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Bill" Mantlo
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
MANTLO, William "Bill", 68, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Douglas Mantlo Sr. and Dorothy "Dolly" Mantlo. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Gayla Hubbard Mantlo; two sons, Christopher Mantlo (Ashley) and Keith Mantlo; his daughter, Megan Mantlo; brother, James Douglas Mantlo Jr. (Thelma); several nieces and nephews and many beloved friends. Bill was a lifelong member of Black Creek Baptist Church, where he proudly served as a coach for the men's softball team for many years, as well as youth and RA director. He was a master electrician for the Local 666 and retired from Philip Morris after 25 years of service. Bill's true calling in life was as a loving and devoted husband and father. Each family occasion always became a cherished memory he held close to his heart. He was a man of faith, loyalty and love and he will be truly missed. The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Bill to Black Creek Baptist Church.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Black Creek Baptist Church
6289 McClellan Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Black Creek Baptist Church
6289 McClellan Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to the family
Jimmy & Janice Goodman
Friend
June 11, 2021
I am sorry to hear about this.My pray and love go out to the family.
Kathy Casterline Huneycutt
June 11, 2021
Miller-Lighthouse
June 10, 2021
Prayers for the family of this humble servant of the Lord. He has finished the race and has received his crown of righteousness from our Savior.
Eugene Burrus
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results