MARTIN, Rev. Dr. William J., 70, of Richmond, died on September 12, 2021, at home, surrounded by family. Bill served as a Pastor at West End Assembly of God in Richmond, Va. for 35 years. Survivors include wife, Linda; a sister, three children, a nephew, a niece and eight beloved grandchildren. A funeral service will be at West End Assembly of God, 401 N. Parham Rd., 23229, on Saturday, September 18, at 10 a.m., with public viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Online guestbook is at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.