Rev. Dr. William J. Martin
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
MARTIN, Rev. Dr. William J., 70, of Richmond, died on September 12, 2021, at home, surrounded by family. Bill served as a Pastor at West End Assembly of God in Richmond, Va. for 35 years. Survivors include wife, Linda; a sister, three children, a nephew, a niece and eight beloved grandchildren. A funeral service will be at West End Assembly of God, 401 N. Parham Rd., 23229, on Saturday, September 18, at 10 a.m., with public viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Online guestbook is at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
West End Assembly of God
01 N. Parham Rd., VA
Sep
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
West End Assembly of God
401 N. Parham Rd., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Well done, good and faithful servant!!! May all the angels rejoice, and Father, please give Bill´s family all the love and comfort of the Holy Spirit, our Comforter, during this time of weeping, and bring Your promised "Joy in the morning"!!! In Jesus´ Name, Amen!
Judy&Richard Weston
Other
September 16, 2021
Oh, how Bill loved the Lord! He was a powerful influence in so many lives! And his love of singing and music enriched his reach on top of his knowledge of the Gospel that he preached so well! Our love and prayers.
Judi and Jack Reid
September 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tanya Harvey
September 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bill´s passing. We loved him and the family so very much. Our prayers are with you all.
Lila Sneed Trivette
September 15, 2021
Bill was one of my favorite pastors I´ve ever known. I grieve with you all during this terrible time. I loved him so him so much.
Karen Sydenstricker
September 15, 2021
