William R. Mayes
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
MAYES, Mr. William R., Bill Mayes, 80, of Richmond, Virginia, died on June 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his son, Tommy; and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue Mayes; his son, Russ Mayes; his grandsons, Will and David Mayes; and his sister, Donna Fischer. Bill was an entrepreneur who owned Mayes TV and Appliance and later founded Delta Associates. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by the many lives he touched.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending a million hugs and prayers to my lifelong neighbors and friends. I love you. Kiss mom for me Mr. Mayes ~ Champ
Aubrey "Champ" Fountain
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sorry for the families loss. Enjoyed talking with Bill and Sue in our neighborhood! Bill will be missed.
Terry and Donna
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sue and Russ, we are so saddened of the loss of your beloved Bill. You and the entire family are in our prayers. May Bill Rest In Peace. We love you!!
Bill and Kathy Talley
Friend
June 20, 2021
My thoughts are with Bill's family. Bill and I had many debates about trump. Even though we rarely agreed I always respected his opinions. He will be terribly missed. A true gentleman.
bill shea
Friend
June 20, 2021
Janie & I are so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. Our sympathy to Sue and Rusty and family over their loss. A truly great friend.
Mason Alvis
Friend
June 20, 2021
I sat behind Bill and Sue in church for many years. I always enjoyed his smiling face and her hugs. Another Angel in heaven to smile down and look after us. God Bless
Joey Mirabile
Friend
June 20, 2021
Sue, your in my thoughts. My heart is broken.
Carol Snow
June 20, 2021
