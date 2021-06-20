MAYES, Mr. William R., Bill Mayes, 80, of Richmond, Virginia, died on June 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his son, Tommy; and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue Mayes; his son, Russ Mayes; his grandsons, Will and David Mayes; and his sister, Donna Fischer. Bill was an entrepreneur who owned Mayes TV and Appliance and later founded Delta Associates. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by the many lives he touched.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.