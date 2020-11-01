THORNBURG, William McArthur, Sr., 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his home. Bill raised seven children, served in the United States Marines, founded Air Progress flying school and Centurion Properties real estate firm. His love and care for family was always first and this will never be forgotten. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Lesley (Lex) Thornburg; and Bill's siblings, Robert, Marvin, Keak, Violin and Charles. He is survived by his devoted wife, JoAn; and his daughters, Debbie Thornburg Webb (Jim), Jennifer Thornburg, Georgie, Maria and Pepper. He is also survived by his son, William Thornburg Jr. (Margie); seven grandchildren, Brooke, Emilee, Blakelee, Reid (Kathleen), Waylon, Abel and Gabriel; and one great-grandchild, Madison; nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 6, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.