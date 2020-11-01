Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William McArthur Thornburg Sr.
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
THORNBURG, William McArthur, Sr., 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his home. Bill raised seven children, served in the United States Marines, founded Air Progress flying school and Centurion Properties real estate firm. His love and care for family was always first and this will never be forgotten. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Lesley (Lex) Thornburg; and Bill's siblings, Robert, Marvin, Keak, Violin and Charles. He is survived by his devoted wife, JoAn; and his daughters, Debbie Thornburg Webb (Jim), Jennifer Thornburg, Georgie, Maria and Pepper. He is also survived by his son, William Thornburg Jr. (Margie); seven grandchildren, Brooke, Emilee, Blakelee, Reid (Kathleen), Waylon, Abel and Gabriel; and one great-grandchild, Madison; nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 6, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.