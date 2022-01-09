MCWILLIAMS, William Harvey, a multi-talented gentleman known to all as "Harvey," 88, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021, after courageously confronting a long illness.



Harvey was born on August 19, 1933 to William Harvey McWilliams and Hilda Cayton McWilliams in Aurora, North Carolina. As a boy, he attended public schools in his hometown, showed artistic talent and even learned to tap dance. He studied art for two years at East Carolina College (now University) before enlisting in the United States Army. He served for three years in Army intelligence during the Korean conflict, mostly in Germany. Returning to civilian life, he enrolled at Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University), where he received a bachelor's degree in interior design.



Upon graduation, Harvey moved to Washington, D.C., where he became a proponent of modernist and contemporary design while working in retail and the design field. He soon returned to Richmond, where he was employed in the commercial design department of Miller & Rhoads (a leading regional department store). Among his first assignments was to design the interior of the new St. Mary's Hospital on Bremo Road. The project included custom-designed wall coverings, textiles and accessories. For the project he engaged the talents of many local artists and craftspeople. Harvey later returned to his Alma Mater, now VCU School of the Arts, and in 1969 received a master's degree in printmaking, the first the university had awarded.



Harvey was employed by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, where he worked in the programs department. In this capacity, he accompanied the Artmobile, a gallery-on-wheels that visited the museum's affiliate chapters throughout the Commonwealth. A driver/security officer drove the exhibit van while Harvey led the way in his bright blue, 1952 MG-TD convertible. Simultaneously, Harvey worked doggedly at developing his own artwork, largely bold, abstract prints. He received numerous awards and served for three years as the artist-in-residence at the Virginia Center for the Humanities.



He enjoyed Virginia Beach and the North Carolina beaches, was an avid fisherman and raised and showed boxers. He also became a gourmand. In the early 1980s, at age 50, he established Mainly Pasta on Richmond's Main Street. For 15 years, it was a successful caterer and one of the city's first gourmet take-out eateries. As a longtime member of the board of directors of the Firehouse Theatre, he generously and personally prepared opening night suppers following dozens of productions. A new play,"The Windshield Poems," based on a memoir Harvey published of an experience he had while teaching printmaking at the University of Richmond for three years, was recently produced by the theatre.



But Harvey never left printmaking, working from the studio that he designed and built with a friend in his tropically-inspired, densely planted backyard. Currently, a showing of his recent prints hangs at Rowland restaurant. In 2015, when he was diagnosed with cancer, he didn't miss a beat. He shifted his focus to designing wooden furniture and having the pieces manufactured by a Staunton craftsman. This Christmas, just before his death, he also baked 15 fruitcakes, using "the best" recipe, he assured family and friends.



Harvey was predeceased by his parents. He was also predeceased by his talented husband and companion of 20 years, Kenneth Coleman. He is survived by two sisters, Carrie Ellison and Lynda Redditt Woodie and her husband, Grady Woodie. Two nephews also survive, Todd Harvey Slaughter and Scott Slaughter; and a first cousin, Ann Cayton. Many friends also cherish memories of this feisty and remarkable man.



A memorial will be held within the coming months at the Firehouse Theatre. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Firehouse, 1609 West Broad St., Richmond, Va. 23220. Harvey's family and friends also extend heartfelt gratitude to those individuals and teams at Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Medical Center, who served Harvey so magnificently.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.