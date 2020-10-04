STANLEY, William Meredith, 69, son of George and Elizabeth Stanley passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife, Adele Stanley, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in their home in Ashland, Va. He is survived by his wife, Adele Stanley, of 31 years; his children, Tammy Mitchell, Jennifer Mason, Meredith Stanley and William Stanley Jr.; 11 grandchildren; and his faithful companion, "Lucy Girl." He was the youngest of three other siblings, Margaret Ann Johnson, Patricia S. Cook and George "Sonny" D. Stanley. William was born in Richmond, Va., at Grace Hospital. He worked for Overnight Transportation and retired after 35 years. He was a very loving husband, so much, that they were inseparable and he was also an awesome father. Many knew him to enjoy working in the yard, helping others with their yards and cutting grass. He also enjoyed company of family and friends, just sitting on the deck conversing, listening to music, laughing and eating pizza. William "Billy" will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. You may send flowers. Memorial donations may be made to New Found Church of Christ, 14166 Gordons Ln., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.

