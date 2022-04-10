MICHIE, William F. "Bill", Jr., 80, of Anderson, S.C., took the railway to Heaven on February 25, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Cissie; their sons, Bill III of Mechanicsville, Va. and Ken (Lisa) of Anderson; grandchildren, Taylor and Katharine. Bill was born in Richmond, Va. and grew up in Highland Park. He had a distinguished railroad and intermodal career, beginning with the Norfolk Southern (original), C&O, Seaboard and RF&P railroads. He "pulled the plug" (retired) as a regional manager in intermodal logistics. Bill was a lifelong rail fan and loved spending time with family and friends, as well as rail adventures. He enjoyed serving the Anderson community as a parishioner of Saint Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and for many years as a member of the Anderson County Economic Development Advisory Board, the last four years as chairman. Services were held at St. Mary of the Angels on March 11, 2022. Funeral arrangements were by The McDougald Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1821 White Street, Anderson, S.C. 29624.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.