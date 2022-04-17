Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Schuyler Miller Jr.
MILLER, William Schuyler, Jr., 79 – lifelong Ashland resident and son of Dr. W. Schuyler and Margaret Miller – passed away in March 2022. A Randolph-Macon graduate, he worked as a school psychologist. He summered on Long Island, in a cabin handbuilt by his father, was an avid member of The Torch Club and started painting in retirement. He is survived by sister, Marnie Gutsell; daughter, Cassie Kanz; and two grandchildren. His wife, Pattie, died in 2011. A memorial service will be held May 14, 2 p.m. at St. James the Less. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ASPCA or Peconic Land Trust.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.