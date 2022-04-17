MILLER, William Schuyler, Jr., 79 – lifelong Ashland resident and son of Dr. W. Schuyler and Margaret Miller – passed away in March 2022. A Randolph-Macon graduate, he worked as a school psychologist. He summered on Long Island, in a cabin handbuilt by his father, was an avid member of The Torch Club and started painting in retirement. He is survived by sister, Marnie Gutsell; daughter, Cassie Kanz; and two grandchildren. His wife, Pattie, died in 2011. A memorial service will be held May 14, 2 p.m. at St. James the Less. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ASPCA or Peconic Land Trust.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.