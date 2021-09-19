MILLSAPS, William H., Jr., passed away on April 10, 2020, peacefully, at home and surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of almost 34 years, Nancy. He also leaves two daughters, Katherine Renick (Andy) of Columbus, Ohio and Camerian Millsaps of Tempe, Ariz.; grandchildren, Rachel Sipes (Erik) and Daniel Renick (Hannah); and great-grandchildren, Catalina Renick and Javier Renick. His brother, Bryant Millsaps (Robbie) of Nashville, Tenn., also survives him. He was preceded in death by his son, William H. "Bart" Millsaps III.
Bill was born in Chattanooga, Tenn. to W. Hobart and Myra Millsaps of Daisy, Tenn. As the son of a high school principal and a high school teacher, his lifelong study of people and his curiosity and passion for the written word, were nurtured early and naturally. Just as natural was his love of sports. He played basketball and baseball and never wavered in his appreciation of either, although he added golf to that duo for his adult life.
In 1962, while attending law school at the University of Tennesee in Knoxville, Bill started work as a sportswriter at the Knoxville Journal. His love of sportswriting quickly overpowered his interest in law and in 1966, he joined the Richmond Times-Dispatch and moved his young family to Richmond, Va. For 25 years; he wrote news and columns about a range of sports. In 1992, he became the Managing Editor of the RTD news department and applied the same versatility, determination and competitive spirit to that job. In 1994, he accepted the job of Executive Editor of the news department. There, he lost some of the hands-on involvement with daily news operations, but served as a leader and defender of the news department for the next 11 years. He retired in 2005.
Bill's knowledge of a very broad swath of subjects provided context for anything he wrote or spoke about. He read voraciously, finding particular value and insight in history, sports, politics and the people who inhabited those venues. A strong sense of fairness and decency permeated everything he did. He was quick to give credit, to lift others up, to consider different perspectives and their contexts, to laugh at himself and - when he felt it appropriate - to get out of the way.
During his career, he was named 11 times as the Sportswriter of the Year for Virginia. In 2011, he received sports journalism's highest national award, the Red Smith Award. He was also inducted into five Halls of Fame (HoF), including the Va. Communication HoF, and the media wings of the Va. Sports HoF and the Va. Golf HoF.
Following his retirement, he served on the boards of various non-profits whose focuses he supported, including St. Joseph's Villa, the Virginia State Golf Association and VSGA Hall of Fame. He was also active in various capacities within Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church.
A visitation will be held at Bliley's, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va., on Friday, September 24 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 N. 5th Street, on September 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. Deck parking is provided adjacent to the church. A reception will follow at 300 E. Franklin Street. Masks are required for all of these events. Livestreaming of the Celebration of Life will be available by going to 2presrichmond.org/live
. Select "Watch Here."
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.