MOODY, William Frederick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Hannah Moody. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon Smith Moody; sons, Forrest Moody of Lynchburg, Va., Gregory Moody (Joy) and their children, Claire, Kendall and Rylan, of Midlothian, Va.; daughter, Rachel Moody of Dublin, Ohio; brother, Byron Moody (Nancy) of Blackstone, Va.; sister, Anne Vilushis (Chuck) of Savannah, Ga.; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. A member of Midlothian Baptist Church, he taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. He loved southern gospel music. He was also a model train enthusiast. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21 at Midlothian Baptist Church, 11840 Lucks Ln., Midlothian, Va. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Midlothian Baptist Church Building Fund, midlothianbaptist.com/give
. The family would like to give a special thanks to Pastors Ken Cornett and Brandon Widmeyer for their love and support during this difficult time. Condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.