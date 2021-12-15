Menu
William Frederick Moody
MOODY, William Frederick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Hannah Moody. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon Smith Moody; sons, Forrest Moody of Lynchburg, Va., Gregory Moody (Joy) and their children, Claire, Kendall and Rylan, of Midlothian, Va.; daughter, Rachel Moody of Dublin, Ohio; brother, Byron Moody (Nancy) of Blackstone, Va.; sister, Anne Vilushis (Chuck) of Savannah, Ga.; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. A member of Midlothian Baptist Church, he taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. He loved southern gospel music. He was also a model train enthusiast. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21 at Midlothian Baptist Church, 11840 Lucks Ln., Midlothian, Va. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Midlothian Baptist Church Building Fund, midlothianbaptist.com/give. The family would like to give a special thanks to Pastors Ken Cornett and Brandon Widmeyer for their love and support during this difficult time. Condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Midlothian Baptist Church
11840 Lucks Ln, Midlothian, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Midlothian Baptist Church
11840 Lucks Ln, Midlothian, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon, Anne, Byron and Family, I am so sorry to hear about Bill passing. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Judy D Wood
December 19, 2021
Sharon, I'm so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Vickie Wade
December 15, 2021
Byron, I'm sorry to hear about your brother's passing. My thoughts and prayers to you and your family. Mark Branch Co-worker at Teva
Mark Branch
December 15, 2021
Sharon, i worked with Bill fur many years at Reynolds. He always had a smile. I was so sorry to see this news. Sending love and prayers to you and the family.
Debbie Thweatt
December 15, 2021
