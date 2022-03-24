MORRIS, William "Warren", Jr., On March 17, 2022, Warren peacefully left this earth. March 17 was also his 39th anniversary with his wife, Judy.
Born in 1941 and raised in Chesapeake, Virginia, Warren moved in 1962 to the Richmond, Va. area and lived there before returning to his hometown in 2016. Warren was proud and honored to serve with the "best of the best" members of the Virginia State Police and retired with 32-years of honorable service.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, William Warren Morris Sr. and Dorothy Dorn McCoy Morris; eldest son, Christopher Ray Morris; sister, Betty Jo Morris Koon; brother-in-law, Theron Edwin Koon; and sister-in-law, Debora Garber Crystal-Belanger. The death of Chris just 49 days prior was far more painful to Warren than any cancer that spread throughout his body. Warren's memory will be treasured by his wife, Judy Hudson Morris; son, Jeffrey "Scott" Morris Sr. and wife, Leslie Shiembob Morris; daughter-in-law, Angela Sanders Morris; grandchildren, Jessica Morris, Justin Morris and Jeffrey Morris Jr.; mother-in-law, Jacqueline Fox Rainey (Carl Prevatte); sisters-in-law, Dotty Hudson Flowers (Billy), Darlene Hudson Bagley (Ben) and Belinda Hudson Hogge (Bobby); brother-in-law, Henry Hudson Jr. (Rose); nephew, Theron "Terry" Koon Jr. (Diane); niece, Sherry Koon Riddick (Dean); first wife, Linda Morris; and many other loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
Warren's memorial service will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Bacon's Castle Baptist Church, located at 86 Bacon's Castle Trail, Surry, Va. 23883. Warren's ashes will be venerated in a private ceremony at the Old Brick Church (Lawnes Creek Parish) in Bacon's Castle, Va. (Surry County). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Warren's honor to the Bacon's Castle Baptist Church. Those wishing to send flowers, please send them to the church on April 8. Also, please consider bulb flowers such as daffodils, tulips, hyacinth, crocus, dahlia and/or lilies so that family can later plant these bulbs at the cemetery and like our love for Warren, these beautiful flowers will continue to live on. For condolences, picture gallery and more, please see www.WWMorris.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.