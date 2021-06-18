OWENS, William R., Jr., 63, of Richmond, departed this life on June 16, 2021. Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Valerie F. Owens; daughters, Nicole Jackson (Lamar), Tesa Shelton and Erica Shelton; son, Williams R. Owens III (Trey); 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Manson (Roger); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 25 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Rev. Sylvester Bullock officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 23, 2021.