William R. Owens Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
OWENS, William R., Jr., 63, of Richmond, departed this life on June 16, 2021. Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Valerie F. Owens; daughters, Nicole Jackson (Lamar), Tesa Shelton and Erica Shelton; son, Williams R. Owens III (Trey); 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Manson (Roger); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 25 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Rev. Sylvester Bullock officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jun
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Memory Gardens
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the family for your loss. I am Inola's sister and Cathy is a friend of ours.
Willnette Beard
Other
July 14, 2021
To Valerie and the family , my sincere condolences to you and the family for the loss our Junnie, he was much loved. I will always remember the time was shared growing up, he was more like a brother to me than a cousin . I pray that God comforts you and your family and please know that love never dies... Annette (Junnie's cousin).
Annette Bryant Olavarria
Family
July 1, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Owens and Fleming Families, We are so sorry to hear of the loss of William R. Owens, Jr., husband of our cousin Valerie. The thoughts of many are with you at this time of sorrow. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May your memories bring you comfort. -Cheryl Fleming Hall and Keith "Butch" Fleming
Keith "Butch" Fleming
Family
June 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 23, 2021
Rest in peace Junnie. I love you . God will comfort your family. Day-Day Dale
Dale Hubbard
Family
June 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Crystal Hughes
June 18, 2021
