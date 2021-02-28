PARKER, William Henley III, 40, of King William, passed away suddenly February 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henley and Dessie Parker; and his maternal grandfather, Albert Mancinelli. He is survived by his son, Henley Richard Parker; parents, Laurie and William H. (Buddy) Parker Jr.; sister, Jennifer Parker; grandmother, Yolanda Mancinelli; also his uncle, Kenneth Parker (Elisa); aunt, Janice M. Sapp; nieces, Gianna and Brielle Williams; and cousins, Amanda Parker-Collins, Wes Parker and Jordan Suber. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at B.W. White Funeral Home, Rt. 360, Aylett, Va. Visitation one hour prior to service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.