William Henley Parker III
PARKER, William Henley III, 40, of King William, passed away suddenly February 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henley and Dessie Parker; and his maternal grandfather, Albert Mancinelli. He is survived by his son, Henley Richard Parker; parents, Laurie and William H. (Buddy) Parker Jr.; sister, Jennifer Parker; grandmother, Yolanda Mancinelli; also his uncle, Kenneth Parker (Elisa); aunt, Janice M. Sapp; nieces, Gianna and Brielle Williams; and cousins, Amanda Parker-Collins, Wes Parker and Jordan Suber. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at B.W. White Funeral Home, Rt. 360, Aylett, Va. Visitation one hour prior to service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
B.W. White Funeral Home
Rt. 360, Aylett, VA
Mar
6
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
B.W. White Funeral Home
Rt. 360, Aylett, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm learning of your loss a little late my condolences to the family. Always been a nice guy in and out of school till we meet again my friend
Kris Spivey
May 7, 2021
Lisa Campbell Clore
March 19, 2021
Will, I just found out about your passing. I am deeply saddened by this loss. You were truly a kind and sweet man. I hope that you have found peace. Laurie and your family are forever in my thoughts.
Jessica Scott
March 7, 2021
Laurie, I´m so sorry for your loss. I remember Will from the hospital. He was such a kind person. Thinking of you and your family and hoping the good memories of him help with healing.
Terry Lynn
March 5, 2021
Laurie, I´m so sorry to hear of Will´s passing. I´m lifting prayers for you and your family.
Melanie Frowert
March 4, 2021
William was such a kind and genuine person. I worked with him at St. Mary´s caring for patients. I am so very sorry for your loss!
Gary and Pamela Carpenter
March 4, 2021
Love and prayers for all of you during this time of sorrow. William was blessed to have grown up in your loving family.
Trish Hardwicke
March 2, 2021
Jason and Christine Bowen
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are are with you as you go through the next days. Much love.
Betty Herring
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry to here this, my prayers are with you.
Bobby Weagley
February 28, 2021
William grew up down the road from me. I have many memories of our families doing activities together as children. Keeping all of his family in my prayers!
Ashley M
February 28, 2021
Buddy, so very sorry for this loss. You have my deepest sympathy.
Karen Engel
February 28, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.
Macon Parker
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results