PATTERSON, William Quay "Pat", Jr., 76, of Crozier, Va., died suddenly on Friday, June 4, 2021, from a tragic accident. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Anita Houck Patterson; daughter, Ann Nicole "Nikki" Williams; son, Michael Patterson Mollen (Rachel); grandchildren, Cody, Jennifer, Abigail, Zachary, Toby, Eli and Ari; and sister, Gail Rawls (Ron). He was a master electrician and owner/operator of Poly-tron Controls Inc. for 25 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Pat had a sharp wit, a larger than life personality, a passion for dancing and his many inventions. He was an avid lover of nature and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are private and any donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice
or to Goochland County Fire & Rescue, Station #2, 991 Briesmaster Way, Crozier, Va. 23039.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.