William Quay "Pat" Patterson Jr.
PATTERSON, William Quay "Pat", Jr., 76, of Crozier, Va., died suddenly on Friday, June 4, 2021, from a tragic accident. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Anita Houck Patterson; daughter, Ann Nicole "Nikki" Williams; son, Michael Patterson Mollen (Rachel); grandchildren, Cody, Jennifer, Abigail, Zachary, Toby, Eli and Ari; and sister, Gail Rawls (Ron). He was a master electrician and owner/operator of Poly-tron Controls Inc. for 25 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Pat had a sharp wit, a larger than life personality, a passion for dancing and his many inventions. He was an avid lover of nature and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are private and any donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice or to Goochland County Fire & Rescue, Station #2, 991 Briesmaster Way, Crozier, Va. 23039.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Anita, I just want to say I was so sorry to hear about Pat. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Julie
Julie Joyce
Friend
June 28, 2021
We always loved to see Pat "Cowboy" come to the Club and I personally enjoyed our conversations. His participation in our Shag Club events was always a plus that we all enjoyed . I am so sorry for your family's sudden loss .
Bill Boyer III, President, Richmond Shag Club
Friend
June 22, 2021
I only knew Pat through the Richmond Shag Club. He was always very polite with a big smile. Sorry for the loss.
Shirley Gough
June 21, 2021
You were one of the most outgoing, happy, and compassionate people I ever met (even to spiders in the house). You taught me so much and such a little time that was gifted to us. I'm so glad I got the chance to meet, know, and love you. You are my Pop and you will always be missed by me and my family. God Speed my friend, until we meet again!
Michael
Family
June 21, 2021
We both grew up in Crozier and we hung out some as kids, but after high school, I moved away and never saw Pat again until one night in the 90´s maybe, I saw him teaching western dancing and it was unbelievable and we reminisced about old times and then I didn´t see him again until maybe 5 or 6 years ago when he came to the Richmond Shag Club. Whenever I saw him, he always shook hands and gave me that big smile and talked to me like we had been best friends forever, even though we hardly saw each other through the years. We had a connection through childhood escapades and we both owned our own business and we both liked to dance. When he talked to me, you could tell it was genuine and that he cared. He had a way about him that I´ll never forget and i so sorry that he passed away and I will miss him.
Sydney Strawderman
Friend
June 20, 2021
