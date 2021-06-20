We both grew up in Crozier and we hung out some as kids, but after high school, I moved away and never saw Pat again until one night in the 90´s maybe, I saw him teaching western dancing and it was unbelievable and we reminisced about old times and then I didn´t see him again until maybe 5 or 6 years ago when he came to the Richmond Shag Club. Whenever I saw him, he always shook hands and gave me that big smile and talked to me like we had been best friends forever, even though we hardly saw each other through the years. We had a connection through childhood escapades and we both owned our own business and we both liked to dance. When he talked to me, you could tell it was genuine and that he cared. He had a way about him that I´ll never forget and i so sorry that he passed away and I will miss him.

Sydney Strawderman Friend June 20, 2021