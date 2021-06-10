PERRIN, William "PK" Henry, 91, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Kennon Perrin and Ellen Vass Perrin. PK is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia "Patsy" Perrin; son, Patrick Kennon Perrin (Heather); daughter, Phyllis Perrin Barnett (Don); and grandchildren, Nayt, Van and Oscar Perrin. PK grew up in Ashland, where he graduated from Ashland High School, attended Benedictine Prep School and graduated from Randolph-Macon College. He played basketball and football for Benedictine and football for Randolph-Macon, where he lettered four years. He was a teacher at Manchester High School for history and geography and after retirement, continued substitute teaching in Hanover County. PK spent 20 years coaching football and 30 years coaching baseball at Manchester High School, where he won two championships in football and eight championships in baseball with over 200 wins. He was the athletic director for Manchester and chairman of Athletic Directors in Virginia. PK was the president of the State Coaches Association in Virginia in 1963, was nominated the National Baseball Coach of the Year in 1974 and scouted for the Montreal Expos. He also coached the swim team and was the swim director at Southampton Recreation Association, where they won 10 consecutive league championships during his tenure from the mid-50s to the early 80s. He coached a number of college scholarship players, as well as athletes who played for MLB and NFL. He announced and hosted talk shows such as "Sports of Sorts" on WRNL, as well as Randolph-Macon football on AM radio WPES. PK dedicated many years to volunteering in his community and spent 55 years volunteering for the American Red Cross, as well as time raising funds for Patrick Henry YMCA, Benedictine and Randolph-Macon. He was an active member of various organizations, including the Kiwanis Club, Hanover Historical Society, Hanover Historic Commission, Publication Board Member for the Hanover History and Heritage Book of Hanover County, the Richmond Virginia Civil War Round Table, Parks and Recreation Committee of Ashland, the State Waters Safety Coalition and others. A quote from Randolph-Macon Coach Hugh Stevens, "Probably his most important role has been his guidance and direction of those boys with whom he comes in daily contact. His teams are always well-mannered and dignified and conduct themselves, on and off the field as young people should." The family will receive friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland, Va. 23005. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Randolph-Macon College Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 5005, Ashland, Va. 23005; the Patrick Henry Family YMCA, 217 Ashcake Rd., Ashland, Va. 23005; or make blood donations to your local American Red Cross. Condolences may be registered at nelsenashland.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.