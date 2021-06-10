Thank you P.K. for being there for us when we needed help and we needed a laugh too. Your sense of humor is so spontaneous it always amazes me. You are able to make one laugh in a heart beat. Your passion for teaching made me learn a lot of things about the US history and the English language while living in the US. I am writing in the present tense as your great spirit and unforgettable memories we all have shared with you will stay with us until we meet again.

Hynek, Lenka & family, Prague, Czech Republic Family June 11, 2021