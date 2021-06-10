Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
William Henry "Pk" Perrin
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Manchester High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
PERRIN, William "PK" Henry, 91, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Kennon Perrin and Ellen Vass Perrin. PK is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia "Patsy" Perrin; son, Patrick Kennon Perrin (Heather); daughter, Phyllis Perrin Barnett (Don); and grandchildren, Nayt, Van and Oscar Perrin. PK grew up in Ashland, where he graduated from Ashland High School, attended Benedictine Prep School and graduated from Randolph-Macon College. He played basketball and football for Benedictine and football for Randolph-Macon, where he lettered four years. He was a teacher at Manchester High School for history and geography and after retirement, continued substitute teaching in Hanover County. PK spent 20 years coaching football and 30 years coaching baseball at Manchester High School, where he won two championships in football and eight championships in baseball with over 200 wins. He was the athletic director for Manchester and chairman of Athletic Directors in Virginia. PK was the president of the State Coaches Association in Virginia in 1963, was nominated the National Baseball Coach of the Year in 1974 and scouted for the Montreal Expos. He also coached the swim team and was the swim director at Southampton Recreation Association, where they won 10 consecutive league championships during his tenure from the mid-50s to the early 80s. He coached a number of college scholarship players, as well as athletes who played for MLB and NFL. He announced and hosted talk shows such as "Sports of Sorts" on WRNL, as well as Randolph-Macon football on AM radio WPES. PK dedicated many years to volunteering in his community and spent 55 years volunteering for the American Red Cross, as well as time raising funds for Patrick Henry YMCA, Benedictine and Randolph-Macon. He was an active member of various organizations, including the Kiwanis Club, Hanover Historical Society, Hanover Historic Commission, Publication Board Member for the Hanover History and Heritage Book of Hanover County, the Richmond Virginia Civil War Round Table, Parks and Recreation Committee of Ashland, the State Waters Safety Coalition and others. A quote from Randolph-Macon Coach Hugh Stevens, "Probably his most important role has been his guidance and direction of those boys with whom he comes in daily contact. His teams are always well-mannered and dignified and conduct themselves, on and off the field as young people should." The family will receive friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland, Va. 23005. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Randolph-Macon College Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 5005, Ashland, Va. 23005; the Patrick Henry Family YMCA, 217 Ashcake Rd., Ashland, Va. 23005; or make blood donations to your local American Red Cross. Condolences may be registered at nelsenashland.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Jun
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Jun
14
Burial
Woodland Cemetery
11310 Hanover Ave, Ashland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Perrin was my home room and P. E. teacher at MHS during school year 1954-5. He was a fine role model. Rest in peace.
Dale Glenwood Robinson
July 22, 2021
Fond memories of you as athletic director and how you looked out for all the sports teams at MHS. Rest in peace Coach and prayers for your family.
Danny Blackburn,MHS '72
June 16, 2021
The Serre Lacroix
June 14, 2021
Offering prayers and thoughts to those part of his immediate family and extended Lancer alumni. He was a friend, confidant, teacher, coach and most of all he was passionate about his work with people. He will always be remembered for his love of all. Forever in hearts coach PK.
Linda Williams Odell
School
June 13, 2021
Hynek
June 11, 2021
Thank you P.K. for being there for us when we needed help and we needed a laugh too. Your sense of humor is so spontaneous it always amazes me. You are able to make one laugh in a heart beat. Your passion for teaching made me learn a lot of things about the US history and the English language while living in the US. I am writing in the present tense as your great spirit and unforgettable memories we all have shared with you will stay with us until we meet again.
Hynek, Lenka & family, Prague, Czech Republic
Family
June 11, 2021
Thank you, P.K., for being at Southampton Rec when our kids were growing up. You were a great role model and inspired them to put forth their best efforts. My prayers are with Patsy, Phyllis and Pat. Sincerely, Lou Webber
Lou Webber
June 11, 2021
He was a wonderful Friend when I went to Manchester High School always so kind and nice I moved to Manchester H S in 1955 from Highland Springs HS I was so afraid in this new School PK was so kind and a wonderful friend to me always I know he will be missed by everyone who knew him Sending love and prayers to his family Love Barbara Lee Stargardt
Barbara Lee Stargardt
Friend
June 11, 2021
Kathy just told me about your dad, I´m so sorry. Your dad was a legend. I played baseball for three years at Midlothian and we played Manchester twice each year. Preparation for those games was totally different than any other opponent. And it was because we were playing PK Perrin. There was an aura and a mystique about them because of him. He made an enormous difference in a lot of peoples lives. I know you´re very proud. Just know that we´re thinking about you. Bill
Bill Girone
June 11, 2021
He was my history teacher and so good at him. You tell he loved history and brought it to life. There were no full lectures on his class. Condolences to his family. Manchester class of 1967
Faye Webb Collawn
School
June 10, 2021
Coach "PK" Perrin was a Great and Motivational Teacher, Coach and Mentor for the students and community of Manchester High School! Blessings always to His Family who shared Him with us
Hank Holland MHS Class 1971
School
June 10, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Perrin's family during this difficult time. My wife and I knew Coach Perrin as we graduated from Manchester High School 1970 and 1972. I was luck to be a manager of his football and baseball teams during my high school days. He was also my Geography teacher. Coach Perrin will be remembered by many as a great coach and friend even after high school. RIP Coach Perrin.
Michael and Bonnie Salyer
June 10, 2021
I am a 1957 graduate of Manchester High School and one of many of his students. He was a great teacher and coach and he will always be remembered as being a caring and dedicated teacher and coach. Thoughts and prayers to his family. You were blessed to have him in your life.
Gloria Smith
School
June 10, 2021
Sincere condolences and prayers for PK´s family. My wife, Judi (Rainwater) and I are 1959 MHS grads. I played both football and baseball on Coach Perrin´s teams 1956-59. He was a great coach and a fine man. God´s blessings to you all. Wayne and Judi Cosby
Wayne Cosby
June 10, 2021
I'm sorry for the loss of your beloved husband, father, and grandfather, not to mention the father figure that Coach Perrin was to all of the young people he coached. I was in the class of 1980 at Manchester High School,and, although I didn't know Coach Perrin personally, the things I heard about him were that he was a good and fair man. I know he made a positive impact on quite a number of young people. May God bless you all, and know that Coach made a difference in so many lives. He will be missed by so many!
Loretta R Nelson
School
June 10, 2021
RIP. we have lost a good man and a childhood friend memories are many and all good. Barry
Barry Wilhite
June 10, 2021
