Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William "Billy" Reams
REAMS, William "Billy", 68, of Mechanicsville, Va. (formerly of Hampton, Va.), left this world too soon November 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. Billy is survived by his best friend and wife of over 40 years, Martha Swift Reams; son, David Herring; daughter, Jessica Reams Atkinson (Ricky); four grandchildren, DJ Herring, Kennedy (Miss K) Herring, Caroline (Doodles) Atkinson, Tate (Tater) Atkinson. Billy dearly loved his children and was so proud of them for the wonderful people they grew to be and for all their accomplishments, however they took a back seat when his grandchildren came to be. The happiest time in his life was when he retired in 2007 and became "Manny" to his grandbabies. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. for a Celebration of Life at their family business, 360 Donuts, 5512 Mechanicsville Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
360 Donuts
5512 Mechanicsville Turnpike
Funeral services provided by:
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.