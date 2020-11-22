REAMS, William "Billy", 68, of Mechanicsville, Va. (formerly of Hampton, Va.), left this world too soon November 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. Billy is survived by his best friend and wife of over 40 years, Martha Swift Reams; son, David Herring; daughter, Jessica Reams Atkinson (Ricky); four grandchildren, DJ Herring, Kennedy (Miss K) Herring, Caroline (Doodles) Atkinson, Tate (Tater) Atkinson. Billy dearly loved his children and was so proud of them for the wonderful people they grew to be and for all their accomplishments, however they took a back seat when his grandchildren came to be. The happiest time in his life was when he retired in 2007 and became "Manny" to his grandbabies. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. for a Celebration of Life at their family business, 360 Donuts, 5512 Mechanicsville Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.