William S. "Willie" Dabney Jr.
DABNEY, William S. "Willie", Jr., 58, of Goochland, Va., passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William S. Dabney Sr. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; son, Matthew (Betty); grandsons, Beckett and Benton; daughter, Katie; mother, Joyce; sister-in-law, Becky (Dennis); brother-in-law, Danny (Pam); and numerous nieces and nephews. Willie was a member of the Goochland County Fire Department, Company 4, for 42 years and was a life member. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa and son. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He always looked forward to teaching his grandson, Beckett, all about the different trucks and tractors and seeing his newest grandson, Benton, with red hair like grandpa. Being a mechanic by trade led him to always wanting to fix things himself and he was only a phone call away when his family needed him. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Forest Grove Christian Church in Goochland, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart Association or the Kidney Association. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.
