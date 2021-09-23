Buddy will be missed greatly. I came to Wakefield Community Hunt Club 12 years ago and did not know anyone. I was an outsider and a stranger. Buddy never treated me like one. I got to know Buddy well over the years and a great respect grew for him over those years. I was always amazed at his energy and excitement for life. Buddy was a great example of what this commuinty is about. Love, family, and loyalty. I am blessed to have known Mr. Savedge and will always cherrish the time I spent hunting, talking and of course, eating with him at the hunt club dinners. God bless his family as they carry on his legacy, rest in peace dear friend.

Landon Tucker Friend September 22, 2021