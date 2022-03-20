SCHRAGE, William "Bill" Karl, 89, of Midlothian, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Hanson Schrage. He is survived by his wife, Betsy B. Schrage; daughter, Beverly Arrowsmith Schrage (Curt Lutz); son, John Carl Schrage; grandchildren, Kayleigh Freistadt (Steve) and Tyler William Schrage; great-granddaughter, Penelope Jude; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on March 6, 1933, to the late William and Esther Schrage. He attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and the University of Maryland, where he was a member of Sigma Chi. He went on to graduate from West Point Military Academy in 1956. During his school years, he ran track and played lacrosse. Throughout his military career, he was stationed at many posts, including a tour in Germany. During the Vietnam War, he was an advisor to a Vietnamese Airborne Battalion. He attended Columbia University, where he received a master's degree in American History and for three years was an admissions officer at West Point. During that period, the question of women being admitted to the Academy arose, where Bill recommended that the Army do it before the Naval Academy. He finished his military career at the U.S. Army Center of Military History in Washington, D.C. During the Cambodian evacuation, he sponsored a Cambodian family who remain close friends to this day. He retired in Richmond, Va., where he was active in The Symphony League, Virginia Fine Arts Collector's Circle, Richmond Wine Society, West Point Alumni Association and The Brandermill Woods Residence Council. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Families of the Wounded Fund, fotwf.org/donate
or Chesapeake Bay Foundation, cbf.org/donate
. A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.