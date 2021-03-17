SELVEY, William "Bill" Malcolm, Jr., 94, departed this life peacefully on February 22, 2021. He was the loving husband of Bertie Sue Martin Staples Selvey (departed September 2016); and survived by his stepchildren, Jonathan Staples and Katie Staples Sullivan; eight stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren, along with numerous loved ones and extended family. Bill spent his life helping others, as was evident by his work as a hospital administrator for Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska and the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, where he was the founding administrator. Bill proudly served his country in World War II as a member of the United States Air Force. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, Virginia 23507, or online at chkd.org
