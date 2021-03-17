Menu
William Malcolm "Bill" Selvey Jr.
SELVEY, William "Bill" Malcolm, Jr., 94, departed this life peacefully on February 22, 2021. He was the loving husband of Bertie Sue Martin Staples Selvey (departed September 2016); and survived by his stepchildren, Jonathan Staples and Katie Staples Sullivan; eight stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren, along with numerous loved ones and extended family. Bill spent his life helping others, as was evident by his work as a hospital administrator for Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska and the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, where he was the founding administrator. Bill proudly served his country in World War II as a member of the United States Air Force. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, Virginia 23507, or online at chkd.org.
I worked for Bill as Assistant Executive Director of CHKD in the late 1970's. He was one of a kind. Intelligent, caring, humble, generous, sincere, accepting of all and truly one of the best people I have ever known. He was a tremendous influence on my life and I am sure there are many others who would say the same. The world definitely needs many more Bill Selvey's.
Rhey Wright
August 20, 2021
So incredibly sad today. I just found out that my dear friend from church and a book-writing partner entered through the gates of Heaven to join his beloved wife, Bertie on February 22. William Malcolm "Bill" Selvey, Jr. was a WWII Veteran, a first-time licensed pilot at age 80, a children's hospital administrator, a book author, and a songwriter who played his original songs on his ukelele. And still, he found time in his life to be a wonderful friend and amazing human being who helped so many people. The last time I saw Bill in January, after a lunch of his favorite thin-crust pizza, he sang and played many of his songs for me. Whenever I phoned him, he'd answer enthusiastically, "Well, hello, Deb!" Today, the message was, "The subscriber you have dialed is no longer in service." My heart sank. If Bill wasn't in service, he was no longer. The thought of not hearing his cheery voice again makes me extremely sad. Even though he was 94, he was in great shape, and we both expected him to easily live to be 100+. He was still driving his Mercedes and going strong. I'm going to miss my dear friend and his creative mind that was always working on new jokes and funny little stories. I see him dancing joyfully with his Bertie. I just wish I had seen him one more time before he left the building. Remember that tomorrow is not promised. That's why today is called the present.
Deb Childs
March 20, 2021
OMG. I had no idea. I am so sad. Bill Selvey was one of the nicest people I have ever known. The world has lost a good man.
Deb Childs
March 20, 2021
Bill and Bertie were our neighbors on Kensington Avenue for many years. They warmly welcomed to their B&B our family members who overflowed our house's bedrooms; they also hosted many speakers for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden programs (which I planned). All were delighted with their elegant home and warm welcome. Both are sorely missed.
Phyllis Laslett
March 17, 2021
What a lovely man. I feel honored to have known him .
Charlotte Davenport
March 17, 2021
