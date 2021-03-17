So incredibly sad today. I just found out that my dear friend from church and a book-writing partner entered through the gates of Heaven to join his beloved wife, Bertie on February 22. William Malcolm "Bill" Selvey, Jr. was a WWII Veteran, a first-time licensed pilot at age 80, a children's hospital administrator, a book author, and a songwriter who played his original songs on his ukelele. And still, he found time in his life to be a wonderful friend and amazing human being who helped so many people. The last time I saw Bill in January, after a lunch of his favorite thin-crust pizza, he sang and played many of his songs for me. Whenever I phoned him, he'd answer enthusiastically, "Well, hello, Deb!" Today, the message was, "The subscriber you have dialed is no longer in service." My heart sank. If Bill wasn't in service, he was no longer. The thought of not hearing his cheery voice again makes me extremely sad. Even though he was 94, he was in great shape, and we both expected him to easily live to be 100+. He was still driving his Mercedes and going strong. I'm going to miss my dear friend and his creative mind that was always working on new jokes and funny little stories. I see him dancing joyfully with his Bertie. I just wish I had seen him one more time before he left the building. Remember that tomorrow is not promised. That's why today is called the present.

Deb Childs March 20, 2021