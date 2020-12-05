HARRIS, William Sherrod, Jr., 82, of Emporia, Va., departed from his earthly life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, to enter his Heavenly home for eternity.
Billy was transported by his fellow squad members to the local hospital on November 14, and was then transported to Southside Regional Medical Center, in Petersburg, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He fought to survive, but succumbed to his illness and went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was the son of the late William Sherrod and Elva Everette Harris. He was their only child. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Martha Allen Harris; their daughter, Sherron Lane Harris Talbott (Michael); and two grandsons, Edward Grant and William Cole Bradley.
Billy will be remembered for his love for his family, his love for serving the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, his love for Monumental United Methodist Church and his tireless and unending love for his local community.
"Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one's life for his friends." – John 15:13
A visitation will be held at the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad Building on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, with Rev. Rick Franklin and Rev. Jerry Wicker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad or Monumental United Methodist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.