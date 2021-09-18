Menu
William Anderson "Chip" Simmons III
Meadowbrook High School
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SIMMONS, William Anderson "Chip", III, 50, died September 14, 2021. Chip was a graduate of Meadowbrook High School and attended Old Dominion University, studying Mechanical Engineering. Chip was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Union Local 45 in Richmond, Virginia, where he worked as a boilermaker for more than 20 years. Born in Richmond, he was the son of the late William "Willie" Anderson Simmons Jr. He was also predeceased by his sister, Sonya Gray Simmons; and his grandparents, Virginia and William Simmons Sr.; grandmother, Virginia Bradley; and uncle, David Bradley.

Chip is survived by his mother, Jacquetta Lockhart Simmons, formerly of Tazewell, Virginia; sister, Bridgette Simmons Harrison (Philip); and his daughter, Savannah Gray Eickerman. He is also survived by his aunts, Joni Humphries (Roy) and Gail Britt (Ed, deceased); and uncle, Scott Bradley. He is also survived by many close cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Chip played multiple sports in his youth. As an adult, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, golfing and four-wheeling with friends. Chip loved following NASCAR racing, with his favorite driver being Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Chip never met a stranger and was a friend and mentor to many. His outgoing personality and smile were contagious and everyone enjoyed his good-natured jokes.

The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at Bliley's Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to CARITAS Virginia, 2220 Stockton Street, Richmond, Virginia 23224, or online at caritasva.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.
Sep
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Our thoughts and prayers are with Darlene and family. We were sorry we were unable to attend the Celebration of Life for Chip. Our Beulah pool family will always be an important part of our memories. Frank remembers Willie driving down the road with Chip in his lap. May those special memories help to ease the pain of losing Chip.
Frank and Brenda Hite
Friend
September 19, 2021
