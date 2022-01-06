SMITH, William Brooks, 58, of Richmond, died December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sands and Nancy Smith; and brother, Sands Smith VI (Nancy). He is survived by his siblings, Kathryn S. Dick, Nan H. Bandura (Steve) and Joseph Thomas (JT) Smith (Dalanya); four nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and nephews. Bill was a lover of classical music and enjoyed science fiction, cooking and gardening. He also touched the lives of many through his career in nursing. Remains rest at Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va., where viewing will be held Thursday, January 6, from 4 until 7 p.m. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.