My deepest condolences to the family of Bill. There's a lot of reaction over at the Tucker High School Memorial Page. https://www.facebook.com/groups/331069783012/?multi_permalinks=10160281228268013 I have great memories of Bill - we graduated the same year - he was our rock start bassoonist and a fun friend on all those trips and practices in marching band.

Tom Wendling School January 6, 2022