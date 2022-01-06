Menu
William Brooks Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
SMITH, William Brooks, 58, of Richmond, died December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sands and Nancy Smith; and brother, Sands Smith VI (Nancy). He is survived by his siblings, Kathryn S. Dick, Nan H. Bandura (Steve) and Joseph Thomas (JT) Smith (Dalanya); four nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and nephews. Bill was a lover of classical music and enjoyed science fiction, cooking and gardening. He also touched the lives of many through his career in nursing. Remains rest at Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va., where viewing will be held Thursday, January 6, from 4 until 7 p.m. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be left at www.blileys.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 7, 2022
American Heart Association
January 7, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family of Bill. There's a lot of reaction over at the Tucker High School Memorial Page. https://www.facebook.com/groups/331069783012/?multi_permalinks=10160281228268013 I have great memories of Bill - we graduated the same year - he was our rock start bassoonist and a fun friend on all those trips and practices in marching band.
Tom Wendling
School
January 6, 2022
Tom Wendling
School
January 6, 2022
