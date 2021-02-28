STEELE, William "Bill" Taylor III, passed away February 21,2021, just after his 82nd birthday. He is survived by his wife, Harriett Butterworth "Pooh" Steele; his sons, William Taylor Steele IV (wife, Hye) and Robert Bolling Steele (wife, Ann); and three grandsons, Robert Bolling Steele Jr., James Randolph Steele and William Taylor Steele V. He is also survived by his brother, Russell Cover Steele (wife, Lucy); and his family.



Bill was a product of public education and an alum of Christchurch School and Randolph Macon College. He also served in the Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserve.



Bill started his real estate career by buying the small real estate office of Proctor Realty, which he took to an entirely new level as The Steele Group - one of the area's top real estate firms, now affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty. He was highly regarded in the business community and was known for his honesty, kindness and high ethical standards. If you ever met Bill as a client, business associate or perfect stranger, you knew you had a friend.



An avid runner, Bill ran five marathons (including Boston and New York). In his later years, he was a familiar sight to those in the neighborhood walking with his black lab companion, April. His favorite spots were the shores of the York River at Gloucester Banks, the log cabin at Merriewood in Rockbridge County and the fields and streams of Montana.



A service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sheltering Arms Hospital, The New Community School or the Richmond SPCA.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.