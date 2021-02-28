STEELE, William "Bill" Taylor III, passed away February 21,2021, just after his 82nd birthday. He is survived by his wife, Harriett Butterworth "Pooh" Steele; his sons, William Taylor Steele IV (wife, Hye) and Robert Bolling Steele (wife, Ann); and three grandsons, Robert Bolling Steele Jr., James Randolph Steele and William Taylor Steele V. He is also survived by his brother, Russell Cover Steele (wife, Lucy); and his family.
Bill was a product of public education and an alum of Christchurch School and Randolph Macon College. He also served in the Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserve.
Bill started his real estate career by buying the small real estate office of Proctor Realty, which he took to an entirely new level as The Steele Group - one of the area's top real estate firms, now affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty. He was highly regarded in the business community and was known for his honesty, kindness and high ethical standards. If you ever met Bill as a client, business associate or perfect stranger, you knew you had a friend.
An avid runner, Bill ran five marathons (including Boston and New York). In his later years, he was a familiar sight to those in the neighborhood walking with his black lab companion, April. His favorite spots were the shores of the York River at Gloucester Banks, the log cabin at Merriewood in Rockbridge County and the fields and streams of Montana.
A service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sheltering Arms Hospital, The New Community School or the Richmond SPCA.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
My thoughts, prayers, and sympathy are with you and your family. Bill's picture looks just like I remember him, many yrs ago. Take care, be Safe, stay Healthy, and Be Good to yourself.
Love and Hugs xoxo, Jane Neer March 2, 2021
Jane Terrell Neer
March 2, 2021
Dearest Harriett, Beau and Taylor,
Bill was an asset to the city of Richmond and to his friends. He was a good friend and always and good company. He was an excellent host. We still remember the wonderful lamb chops he grilled at Merry Wood. The thought makes our mouths water.
We are so very sad here in Illinois and will miss our time with him this spring when we hope to travel to Richmond for our annual visit.
Love to you all at this very difficult time.
Xox
Julie and Alan Gray
March 2, 2021
Jimmy Farinholt
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathies go out to Bo and the entire Steele clan. I truly enjoyed knowing Bill through the Kiwanis Club of Richmond. He was a terrific volunteer and always had a smile for everyone. He will be greatly missed by all Richmonders. God Bless his Soul ! Frank
Frank C. Maloney, IV
March 1, 2021
Bo and Taylor - so sorry to hear about your dad and you and your families will be in my prayers!
John Starke
March 1, 2021
Pooh- so sorry!
annie pelfrey
February 28, 2021
So well put, Emily McKinney and others. All who knew him will miss him so much.
Gatie Stoneman
February 28, 2021
Bill was truly a credit to the Realtor association. It was a pleasure to know him.
Sincere sympathy,
Dottie Figg
Dottie Figg
February 28, 2021
A polished professional, a real gentleman.
Corky Cave
February 28, 2021
Uncle Bill was an incredible influence on all lucky enough to meet him. Generous to a fault, wise, and hilarious, he made everything better. Praying the world around Aunt Pooh, Bo, Taylor and the boys is strong enough to lift them up in service and devotion, just as Uncle Bill would want. We love you. We miss you, until we meet again.
Emily McKinney
February 28, 2021
I am sorry for the loss your family is experiencing. Many Spottswood Park memories were made with him and your family. May His peace and love be with you all.