Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Marion Stephens
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
STEPHENS, William Marion, age 74, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born in Oklahoma, spent most of his adult life in Northern Virginia and only recently relocated to Richmond. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Barbara; and two daughters, Melanie and Stephanie (Evan Apotheker); and his grandson, Teddy. He attended the University of Oklahoma and received his M.B.A. at Harvard. He owned a small business in Florida. He was always generous with his time for competitive swimming, girls' soccer, his church and his running club. He was most proud of his daughters' achievements in business and medicine. A graveside service for William will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. A memorial service will be held in January at his church in Arlington, Va. For condolences, see the Woody Funeral Home-Parham website.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park
10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sad to hear of your loss. Hope your wonderful memories will give you some comfort.
Barbara Agar
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results