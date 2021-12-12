STEPHENS, William Marion, age 74, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born in Oklahoma, spent most of his adult life in Northern Virginia and only recently relocated to Richmond. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Barbara; and two daughters, Melanie and Stephanie (Evan Apotheker); and his grandson, Teddy. He attended the University of Oklahoma and received his M.B.A. at Harvard. He owned a small business in Florida. He was always generous with his time for competitive swimming, girls' soccer, his church and his running club. He was most proud of his daughters' achievements in business and medicine. A graveside service for William will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. A memorial service will be held in January at his church in Arlington, Va. For condolences, see the Woody Funeral Home-Parham website.