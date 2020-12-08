Menu
William P. "Pat" Stonnell
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
STONNELL, William P. "Pat", 63, of Midlothian, passed away December 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sherry Stonnell; two sons, Brent Stonnell and his fiancee, Victoria, and Todd Stonnell; two sisters, Deborah Clark and Susan Clifford (David); one brother, David Stonnell (Sharon); and two grandsons, Brayden and Cooper. A funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. The ceremony may be viewed online by visiting www.blileys.com. Interment to follow at 1 p.m. in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Dec
10
Interment
1:00p.m.
Trinity Memorial Gardens
Rice, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am deeply saddened about Pat's passing. I have fond memories of little league baseball in Farmville with him as well as his brother David. Pat's father was also a little league coach. Great memories . All sympathies to Pat's family.
Danny Huskey
December 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Sherry,Brent,Todd,Victoria,Brayden and Cooper,and the rest of the family.Thanks to Pat and Sherry for being the kind of neighbors that anyone would be Blessed to have for 23 years! Pat you are loved and you will be Very missed! May you Rest in Peace Friend!
Carlos and Katherine Mata
December 9, 2020
