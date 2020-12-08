STONNELL, William P. "Pat", 63, of Midlothian, passed away December 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sherry Stonnell; two sons, Brent Stonnell and his fiancee, Victoria, and Todd Stonnell; two sisters, Deborah Clark and Susan Clifford (David); one brother, David Stonnell (Sharon); and two grandsons, Brayden and Cooper. A funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. The ceremony may be viewed online by visiting www.blileys.com
. Interment to follow at 1 p.m. in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.