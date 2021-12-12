Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Edward "Willie" Swift Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
SWIFT, William "Willie" Edward, Jr., 73, of Maidens, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He leaves behind his children, Sheila Swift Thompson, William "Billy" Swift III (Layla), Victoria Swift Lord (Edward "Ted"), Michelle Swift Massie (Brian "Scott"); and stepson, Eric Parrish (April). Willie had 12 grandchildren, Tristan Covey, Ashley Swift, Trevor Covey, Amber Swift, Autumn Swift, Sophia Thompson, Colin Parrish, Savannah Massie, Madison "Quinn" Massie, Claire Parrish, Juliette Lord and Jameson Lord. Willie is survived by his mother, June Henley Swift; and his siblings, Steve Swift, David Swift (Holly) and Constance "Connie" Carnes (Paul). He was born on March 11, 1948, in Richmond, Virginia, to June and William E. Swift Sr.

Willie was the owner of Swift Exploration Well Drilling, working with his son, Billy and many others over the years. He took great pride in building honest relationships with his clients. In later years, he enjoyed fishing trips with his late wife, Sharon Swift, who passed in 2014. Willie was hardworking with an uncanny sense of humor and a kind heart.

Family will receive friends and guests on Monday, December 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen. The funeral service will be conducted at the same location on Tuesday, December 14, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CurePSP fund, www.psp.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Willie was a special person with unique qualities especially in telling his side of the story that might leave one wanting to hear more or maybe wondering what he was expressing sometimes in a gruff way. But if you listen hard enough one might find a kind person with a softer side. I enjoyed the many years of knowing Willie and our conversations and am thankful to be able to call him a friend. Reflecting that God loves us all and each one is special.
Glenn Gooding
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results