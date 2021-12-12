SWIFT, William "Willie" Edward, Jr., 73, of Maidens, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He leaves behind his children, Sheila Swift Thompson, William "Billy" Swift III (Layla), Victoria Swift Lord (Edward "Ted"), Michelle Swift Massie (Brian "Scott"); and stepson, Eric Parrish (April). Willie had 12 grandchildren, Tristan Covey, Ashley Swift, Trevor Covey, Amber Swift, Autumn Swift, Sophia Thompson, Colin Parrish, Savannah Massie, Madison "Quinn" Massie, Claire Parrish, Juliette Lord and Jameson Lord. Willie is survived by his mother, June Henley Swift; and his siblings, Steve Swift, David Swift (Holly) and Constance "Connie" Carnes (Paul). He was born on March 11, 1948, in Richmond, Virginia, to June and William E. Swift Sr.
Willie was the owner of Swift Exploration Well Drilling, working with his son, Billy and many others over the years. He took great pride in building honest relationships with his clients. In later years, he enjoyed fishing trips with his late wife, Sharon Swift, who passed in 2014. Willie was hardworking with an uncanny sense of humor and a kind heart.
Family will receive friends and guests on Monday, December 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen. The funeral service will be conducted at the same location on Tuesday, December 14, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CurePSP fund, www.psp.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.