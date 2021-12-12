Willie was a special person with unique qualities especially in telling his side of the story that might leave one wanting to hear more or maybe wondering what he was expressing sometimes in a gruff way. But if you listen hard enough one might find a kind person with a softer side. I enjoyed the many years of knowing Willie and our conversations and am thankful to be able to call him a friend. Reflecting that God loves us all and each one is special.

Glenn Gooding December 14, 2021