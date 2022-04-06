TAYLOR, William "Junny" M., Jr., 93, of North Chesterfield, passed away April 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his wife, Marion Phyllis Cary Taylor; daughter, Lora Williams (Carl); sons, William A. "Billy" Taylor (Susan), Thomas R. Taylor (Amanda); 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Junny was a longtime member of Weatherford Memorial Baptist Church and Central Baptist Church. He was a retired owner of Bernhardt and Taylor Custom Cabinets. A gathering of family and friends will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.